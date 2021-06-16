Yes, ‘Scream 5’ Is Happening

The film sequel "Scream 5" is expected to be released in 2022.

In mid-June 2021, film director Tyler Gillett took to Instagram to announce that filming for the latest sequel in the “Scream” franchise, “Scream 5,” had wrapped, and the movie would soon be headed for theaters.

“Picture locked,” Gillett wrote on Instagram. “I promise it’ll be worth the wait.”

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), “Scream 5” is currently slated for release in 2022.

The “Scream” series is comprised of (currently) four slasher films about a masked, knife-wielding murderer called Ghostface. The first four films were directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015. The fifth installment will come more than a decade after the most recent sequel, which was released in 2011.