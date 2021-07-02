Did Woman Who Threw Eggs at Simon Cowell Become ‘Loki’ Composer?

The woman who threw eggs at Simon Cowell during a 2013 “Britain’s Got Talent” show is now a music composer for the Disney+ show “Loki.”

A viral pop culture moment from 2013 returns to us in 2021, through … TikTok video, of course. A video claims that the woman who threw eggs at reality television star and music producer Simon Cowell during a performance of “Britain’s Got Talent” is now a music composer for the Disney+ show “Loki.”

A video of Natalie Holt, the woman behind the egging that took place in 2013, can be seen here:

The incident occurred in the season finale during an opera performance. Holt was dragged off stage, and the show hosts told the audience that it was not a part of the performance. A representative for “Britain’s Got Talent” said, “Natalie Holt (age 30) was part of the backing group for their performance, and as a result of her misguided actions, the police were called. However, we have decided to take no further action at this stage.”

Holt wrote about why she did it in an opinion piece for The Guardian, saying it was a protest over the outsized control people like Cowell, and reality shows, have over the music industry. She apologized for disrupting the performance, but argued that reality shows stifle talent:

I have no desire to be famous and I’m not an attention seeker. My actions were intended as a non-violent, egg-based protest because I think Cowell has too much power and influence in the entertainment industry. I also just wanted to make him look a bit silly. I hoped it would come across as a British panto-style jape, which might also generate some more serious debate. […] I have received many messages of support from well-known musicians who I’ve worked with in the past, who’ve contacted me privately, but who are unwilling to express their support publicly. Everyone is scared of standing up to people like Cowell. I don’t dislike him personally; I just don’t like what he represents. Reality TV talent shows are not the way to discover the next Beatles, or to nurture talented musicians and entertainers. The people who seem to benefit most from talent shows are the judges. The consequences of my prank have already turned out to be more serious than I had anticipated. I have already had work cancelled. I am also aware that some of the press are eager to label me as an unhinged, hysterical woman. I’m not. I did what I did out of meaningful consideration; I did it because I care, not because I do not.

She added that she was asked to mime playing the violin on stage, and so it was easy for her to put the violin down and pull organic eggs out of her tights, which she pelted Cowell with. She did thank Cowell at the end of her article for not pressing charges against her.

Holt is an accomplished violinist and composer, and she has even been nominated for an Emmy and a BAFTA. In 2017, she was made an associate of the Royal Academy of Music. She has composed scores for dozens of television shows and films including “Wallander,” “Paddington,” “Three Girls,” and, yes, also “Loki.” Holt also performed during the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012 and at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

According to her IMDb page she has composed music for all six “Loki” episodes. Her page also mentions that she was indeed the woman who pelted Cowell with eggs back in 2013.

In a July 2021 interview with Variety, she described her inspiration behind the score for “Loki.” “He’s a kind of grand, Machiavellian character,” she said. “And Tom Hiddleston’s performance has a touch of Shakespeare to it. So I wanted to give him some gravitas and classical weight to his theme, but also have this space-age sound as well.”

While she described facing professional setbacks soon after her protest, the egg pelting did not appear to have harmed her career in the long term. She did offer to pay Cowell’s dry cleaning bill.