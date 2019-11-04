Was a Woman Arrested for Stealing a Pumpkin and Hiding it in Her Vagina?

On Oct. 26, 2019, the website World News Daily Report published an article positing that a woman was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pumpkin and hiding it in her vagina.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF STEALING A PUMPKIN BY HIDING IT IN HER VAGINA

A woman was arrested this morning in Greenville, Mississippi after trying to steal a 15 lbs pumpkin from a supermarket by inserting the large squash in her vaginal cavity. 31-year-old Sonia Smith was intercepted by security guards from a Supervalu store after they saw her enter the store’s bathroom with the pumpkin and come out with it.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

WNDR shall not be responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in this website or by any technical or human error which may occur. WNDR assumes however all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any persons, living, dead, or undead is purely a miracle.

The WNDR article appears to have used a mug shot from an actual arrest in Kentucky in 2010 as its featured image.

