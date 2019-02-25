Was this Wind Turbine Destroyed During a Storm?

It's amazing what can be produced with a computer and 3D-rendering software.

By Dan Evon
Published 25 February 2019
Image via Shutterstock

Claim

A video shows a wind turbine being destroyed during a major storm.

Rating

False About this rating

Origin

A video purportedly showing a wind turbine spinning out of control and flying apart received many shares on social media in February 2019:

Although people often shared the footage as if it were real, it didn’t depict an event that really took place. The video was produced using computer-generated imagery (CGI) and was the creation of Instagram user Travis Sattler (@yo_dojo), who described himself as a freelance 3D artist, motion designer, and “nerd with Cinema4d / Octane” (3D rendering software). Sattler uploaded this video to his social media accounts on 20 February 2019 under the title “DISASTER STRIKES IN BAD AXE.”

Sattler’s posting employed a number of tags, such as #octanerender #concept and #cgi, all of which identified the video as a computer-based rendering and not a video record of a genuine mishap:

In 2008, a similar — and real — incident was captured in Sweden in footage that can be viewed here.

By Dan Evon
Published 25 February 2019

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal