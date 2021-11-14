Did Will Smith Climb to the Top of the Burj Khalifa?

Will Smith was photographed at the top of the spire of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world’s tallest building. Standing 160 stories, the building’s spire, along with Dubai’s skyscraper skyline, often peaks above the clouds. So photographs of movie star Will Smith sitting atop the building may look fake — but they’re not.

The “Independence Day” star did climb to the very top of the Burj Khalifa. He did it as part of his new YouTube Originals series, “Best Shape of My Life,” in which Smith strives to, as the title states, get back into shape after gaining weight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the show, Smith scaled all 2,909 of the skyscraper’s steps, and then some. After climbing the stairs, Smith decided he wanted to get to the very top of the building, its spire. To do that, he had to climb additional ladders.

In June 2021, a photograph of Tom Cruise sitting atop the Burj Khalifa’s spire also went viral. The picture was taken in 2011 during the filming of the fourth installment of the “Mission Impossible” film series.