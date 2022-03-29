Did Will Smith Make an Alopecia Joke on ‘The Arsenio Hall Show?’

A video shows Will Smith making a bald joke directed at a person with alopecia during an appearance on "The Arsenio Hall Show."

The video is real. Will Smith really did tell a bald joke during an appearance on "The Arsenio Hall Show" in 1991. However, there's no evidence to suggest that this joke was directed at someone with alopecia. The miscaptioned video went viral after Smith slapped Chris Rock during an Oscars telecast for making a bald joke about Smith's wife, who does suffer from alopecia.

Did Will Smith once do the exact same thing — make a bald joke directed at a person with alopecia — that led him to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars? While some social media users would have you believe that Smith’s actions at the Oscars were especially hypocritical, there’s no evidence to support the claim that a viral video clip from “The Arsenio Hall Show” features a man with alopecia.

On March 28, the day after Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars for making a bald joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith (who was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018), a video started circulating on social media that appeared to show Smith making a similar joke during an appearance on “The Arsenio Hall Show.” One viral version of this video was shared on Twitter with the caption: “He gotta wax his head every morning.” Now this is a video of Will Smith saying a joke about someone with alopecia. One reason I love the internet, it never forgets.”

While this clip is real, there’s no evidence that Smith’s joke was directed at someone with alopecia.

The clip appears to come from a February 1991 episode of “The Arsenio Hall Show.” In the clip, Smith makes a joke about Hall’s bassist, John B. Williams, saying “he has a rule, the bass player, he has to wax his head every morning.” A longer version of Smith’s 1991 appearance on “The Arsenio Hall Show” can be seen below. The bald joke takes place around the 6:30 mark.



While Smith did make a bald joke during this appearance, there’s no evidence that Williams, like Pinkett Smith, has alopecia. We looked over Williams’ bio on his website, profiles of the artist, and several interviews, and found no mention of Williams having alopecia. It appears that this claim was made up out of whole cloth in order to increase the video’s virality by making Smith’s actions appear especially hypocritical.

Smith has since apologized for hitting Rock at the Oscars.