Did the White House Update a List of ‘Trump Administration Accomplishments’?

The White House updated its list of “Trump Administration Accomplishments” on its website for January 2021. These include “the world’s most prosperous economy,” before “the China Virus invaded our shores.”

Soon after a mob encouraged by incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in dispute of the November 2020 election results, the Trump family and supporters appeared to be downplaying the damage to try to revitalize their image.

One of those efforts included the Trump White House updating a running list with its “accomplishments” with the date listed “as of January 2021,” which was subsequently shared by Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to the president:

The list, which has been updated frequently over the last few years, carries a number of purported “accomplishments,” including that “Before the China Virus invaded our shores, we built the world’s most prosperous economy.”

Their accomplishments included:

The unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century. (We found that this was not due to Trump’s policies) Signed an executive order making it government policy to Buy American and Hire American, and took action to stop the outsourcing of jobs overseas. Included women’s empowerment for the first time in the President’s 2017 National Security Strategy. Established the Space Force, the first new branch of the United States Armed Forces since 1947. Invested over $38 billion in clean water infrastructure. (We investigated how Trumps’ rule would sharply curtail protections for streams and wetlands)

Their “Life-Saving Response to the China Virus” stated how they:

Suspended all travel from China, saving thousands of lives. (We found this debatable). Issued travel advisory warnings recommending that American citizens avoid all international travel. Took action to authorize visa sanctions on foreign governments who impede our efforts to protect American citizens by refusing or unreasonably delaying the return of their own citizens, subjects, or residents from the United States.

The full list is available here. Given that the list is readily available on the White House website, we rate this claim as “True.”