Has White Claw Released a New Hard Seltzer With More Booze in It?

On April 15, 2021, boozy seltzer company White Claw announced the launch of a new line of hard seltzer drinks named White Claw Surge. These new drinks come in a bigger can and have more alcohol in them compared to previous products:

Higher ABV White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge hits the market in two flavors: Blood Orange and Cranberry. At 8% alcohol in a 16 oz. can, White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge is perfect for consumers looking for a higher alcohol option and the delicious fruit flavor profiles they expect from White Claw®. “We know some consumers are looking for a higher alcohol option from White Claw®, and that’s what White Claw® Hard Seltzer Surge delivers,” said Shea.

