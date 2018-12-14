An article published on the website realradio.iheart.com in December 2018 reported that Waylon Jennings’ music had been banned from country radio stations due to offensive and fat-shaming lyrics in some of his songs:

Radio stations in Nashville Tennessee are removing all songs performed by one time country music legend Waylon Jennings after being bombarded by email from two human rights groups. The National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA) and the State Wide Suicide Prevention of Tennessee (SWSPT) are working together to get radio stations to ban the artist. The lyrics to “Luckenbach, Texas” are the issue with these two groups. Nancy Bugelward of the N.A.A.F.A. told EWN Fox-69 News; “Just listen to what Jennings wrote, it’s fat shaming and it needs to be dead and buried like he is!” The lyric that has upset so many is “The only two things in life that make it worth livin’, is guitars that are tuned good and firm feelin’ women.”

This was not a genuine news article.

While the headline and lede may have appeared plausible to some viewers, those who read the article in its entirety discovered a disclaimer just below the text explaining that it was merely a work of fiction: “This story was completely made up by Russ Rollins, sadly in 2018, It’s not hard to believe.”

Rollins is a shock jock and host of Real Radio 104.1 FM’s “Monsters in the Morning” show. In addition to penning this piece of fiction, Rollins also took to the airwaves to tell his listeners about Waylon Jennings’ supposedly being banned from country-radio stations: