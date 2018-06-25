CLAIM

In late June 2018, a number of conservative web sites started to circulate a graphic purportedly showing a “new” poll in which former U.S. President Barack Obama was ranked “the worst president since World War II.”

Although this claim started out on obscure blogs such as Right-Mind.us, it reached a much wider audience when it was pushed by right-wing pundits like Chuck Woolery and Dinesh D’Souza:

The poll is real, but it is also several years old; it was conducted by Quinnipiac University and released on 2 July 2014, which none of the pundits or publications seemed to feel was worth noting.

The same independent polling site conducted a poll on the same question in March 2018 (which as of June 2018 would actually be considered “new” and “recent”) and found that Donald Trump had eclipsed Barack Obama as the worst president since World War II.

In addition to Woolery’s tweet claiming that this was years-old poll was actually “new,” the linked article published on Blunt Force Truth — the inaccurately named blog promoting the former game show host’s podcast of the same name — presented this poll as if it were evidence of how the “media flattery” of Obama was receding from memory, and how Trump was exposing Obama’s failures:

No wonder there is such a rush to build that ugly monument to Barack Obama in Chicago: the bloom is already off his rose. I suppose it was inevitable that the tidal wave of media flattery would recede from memory and allow the hollowness of his two terms in office to be perceived by those who don’t think critically about what they see in the media. But now that President Trump is demonstrating the bankruptcy of the Obama administration economic and foreign policies with solid results that vividly contrast Obama’s failures, a new poll has identified him as the worst president since World War II.

This is not just a misunderstanding but a blatantly false statement, as the presented poll is demonstrably several years old and was conducted while Obama was still in office.

When Quinnipiac University polled American voters on the same question in March 2018 — two months before these blogs and pundits regurgitated the 2014 poll as “recent” — they found that Trump had far surpassed Obama as worst president since World War II:

Donald Trump is the worst of the 13 presidents who have served since the end of World War II, 41 percent of American voters say, followed by 21 percent who list Barack Obama and 10 percent who cite Richard Nixon, in a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. Looking at the best president since 1945, 28 percent say Ronald Reagan. Another 24 percent list Barack Obama, with 10 percent each for Bill Clinton and John Kennedy. President Trump is fifth on the list, with 7 percent, the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN- uh-pe-ack) University Poll finds.

In 2014, only 8 percent named Barack Obama the best president since World War II — but that number rose to 24 percent (second only to Ronald Reagan’s 28 percent) in the 2018 poll. The more recent Quinnipiac University survey found that only 7 percent of respondents named Trump “best president” in 2018.