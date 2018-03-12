CLAIM

Former Roanoke City Department of Social Services worker Storm Durham was fired from her job because she possessed a concealed carry permit.

On 9 March 2018, a woman claiming to be a social worker at Roanoke, Virginia, social services department, tweeted that she had been fired from solely because she had a concealed carry permit. The woman, whose name is Storm Durham, also said that she would sue the city “for every penny”:

I was fired today. From Roanoke City Social Services, serving as a damn good social worker. I was fired for having a concealed carry permit. Not the gun, the permit. I was escorted by 3 city police officers bc I am a “safety risk to the building” — Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018

Oh suing for every penny — Storm Durham (@chelstorrm) March 10, 2018

Hours later, a meme appeared on the Facebook page “Chuck Callesto”:

Durham also shared her claim in a post on Facebook, as well as live videos in which she said she wanted to be a spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association. The claim, predictably, went viral, with people from across the United States posting angry comments on unrelated City of Roanoke Facebook posts.

Someone claiming to have knowledge of the incident also commented, claiming that Durham’s boyfriend had threatened a coworker. The comment was later deleted:

Although we were unable to substantiate those claims, the City of Roanoke’s Office of Communications sent us a statement refuting Durham’s claim on 12 March 2018:

A former employee of the City of Roanoke recently posted via social media assertions regarding the basis of her dismissal from City employment. Her posting has also been reported in other media. The City does not publicly comment on specific personnel matters. In light of these assertions, however, it is important to note that the City of Roanoke respects the Constitutional rights of its citizens and that the dismissal in question was not based upon anyone’s exercise of such rights.

In addition, the office told us: