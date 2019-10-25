Were Warrants Issued For Kathy Griffin, De Niro, and Streisand for Threatening Trump?
- Published 25 October 2019
Claim
Federal arrest warrants were issued for U.S. entertainers Kathy Griffin, Robert De Niro, and Barbara Streisand for making threats against President Donald Trump.
Origin
On Oct. 24, 2019, Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that Attorney General William Barr had issued federal warrants for U.S. entertainers Kathy Griffin, Tom Arnold, Robert DeNiro, and Barbara Streisand for making threats against President Donald Trump:
Federal Warrants Issued For Kathy Griffin, DeNiro, & Streisand For Threats On President
Hollywood celebrities think they can break the law with impunity. They have used their positions for decades to openly commit crimes, knowing that the law would never pursue them…
… AG Barr has ordered the issue of federal warrants for Kathy Griffen, Tom Arnold, Robert DeNiro, and Barbara Streisand for ‘Threats against the President’.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
