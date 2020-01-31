Is Walmart Offering Via Text Message a $1,000 Coupon for Free Merch?

In late January 2020, Snopes readers reported receiving a text message with a coupon purporting to offer $1,000 in free merchandise from the big box retailer.



This is nothing more than a coupon scam and is not a real offer by Walmart. Walmart verifies it “does not offer gift cards via text messages, phone calls, online advertisements on websites that are not a Walmart.com site, or through social media sites for ‘likes or sharing a post. Walmart will only call or text you with offers if you opt-in to receive such messages.”

The Better Business Bureau offers the following advice to avoid getting scammed: