Did Walmart Give 50% of Its Profits to Trump 2020 Campaign?

On July 9, 2019, Bustatroll website published an article positing that Walmart was giving 50% of its profits to President Trump’s 2020 campaign:

Walmart Gives 50% of Profits To Trump 2020 Campaign Walmart USA and its founders, the Walton family, have taken a cue from Home Depot and will do their part to ensure the continued presidency of Donald Jebidiah Trump. In an explosive announcement today, Walmart CEO, Jim Walton, pledged half of the company’s profits to the President’s re-election. More specifically, he said, they will donate “half the company’s service profits from a sixty-fourth of one quarter of a sixteenth of quarter two’s first ninety-sixth period of fiscal 2019″……..to the Trump 2020 campaign.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

While this article was originally published in 2019, it was recirculated during the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic in April 2020, during which some social media users alleged Walmart was trying to curry favor with the president in his response to the crisis.

