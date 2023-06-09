Does Video Show Proof That Ukraine Drowns Its Citizens on Purpose?

Claim: A video that went viral on June 7, 2023, showed proof that Ukraine was flooding the country on purpose after the Nova Kakhovka dam explosion. Rating: About this rating Miscaptioned

On June 7, 2023, tweets were shared with a video that allegedly represented a situation in Dnieper Hydroelectric Station after the Nova Kakhovka explosion that took place on June 6.

Some users claimed that the Ukrainian government "decided to purposefully drown their own citizens", keeping the gates at the river open and that it was a "clear indication that Ukraine on purpose worsen the situation and are also a clear indication that Ukraine was the original culprit." The same information was also reposted on various websites and forums outside of Twitter.

The video is authentic, but it was shared by a local media outlet back in April when massive floods occurred in Ukraine. Given the fact that the recording was published weeks before the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, we label this video as "Miscaptioned."

In April, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported on Telegram that several rivers had broken their banks, causing flooding in various regions of the country. Ukrhyfroenergo , the largest hydro power generating company in Ukraine, announced on April 18, exactly when the original video was posted on Instagram, that early snowmelt and rainfall were causing rising water levels.

What's more, a very similar video to the one in question was shared on TikTok on April 18, 2023.

The case was also investigated by Shayan Sardarizadeh, a journalist at BBC Verify , who underlined the fact that the post with a miscaptioned video was shared by many pro-Kremlin accounts.