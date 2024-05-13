Vin Diesel Pulled $1 Million Annual Donation to Boy Scouts?

Claim: Actor Vin Diesel pulled an annual $1 million donation to the Boy Scouts of America. Rating: About this rating Originated as Satire

On May 10, 2024, the USA Patriotism Facebook page posted a meme claiming actor Vin Diesel pulled an annual $1 million donation to the Boy Scouts of America. The meme read, "Eagle Scout Vin Diesel Pulls $1 Million Annual Donation to the Scouts: 'It's No Longer the Organization I Know and Love.'"

The first comment under the Facebook post featured a link to an article on ntusnews.boonovel.com beginning as follows:

In a momentous decision that has reverberated across both the entertainment industry and the scouting community, Vin Diesel, celebrated actor and Eagle Scout, has chosen to withdraw his annual $1 million donation to the Boy Scouts of America. This announcement arrives amidst a flurry of discontent and apprehension surrounding the organization, which finds itself at a pivotal juncture in its storied history. Diesel's departure, catalyzed by what he perceives as a departure from the fundamental values that once defined the Boy Scouts, serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between tradition and evolution. For many, the Boy Scouts represented more than just an extracurricular activity—it was a transformative experience that shaped character, instilled values, and fostered lifelong friendships. Diesel himself attests to this sentiment, declaring, "The Boy Scouts saved my life. I might not be the man I am today without them."

Other users shared this rumor in additional posts on Facebook. A popular user on X named Mike Engleman (@RealHickory) also reposted the claim, receiving more than 724,000 views.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines also reposted the rumor. Gaines is known for criticizing an NCAA decision allowing University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who is a transgender woman, to compete against Gaines in a women's championship race.

However, this item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The rumor of Diesel pulling an annual donation to the Boy Scouts originated in a May 9 post on a Facebook page associated with the America's Last Line of Defense network of satire and parody websites. According to the page's description, "Nothing on this page is real."

This satirical story appeared to be inspired by recent news about the Boy Scouts. On May 7, The Associated Press reported Roger Krone — the organization's president and chief executive officer — announced a name change to Scouting America, officially taking effect in 2025. The AP reported the name change was part of the group's effort to focus on inclusion in the wake of sexual-abuse claims and bankruptcy.

