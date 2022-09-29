Hurricane Ian: Is Video of Shark Swimming in Flooded Fort Myers Street Real?

Claim A viral video authentically shows a shark swimming in a flooded street of Fort Myers, Florida, during Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

Rating Research In Progress About this rating

Fact Check

In late September 2022, as Hurricane Ian was beginning to make landfall along the southern Florida coastline, a 10-second, low-resolution cellphone video that allegedly showed a shark swimming in floodwaters in Fort Myers went viral:

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.



🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

The viewing audience on social media was split as to its opinion on the authenticity of the footage. Many thought it was genuine, or at least likely so. Others, perhaps because they were more in tune with the long history of image fakery on the internet during major hurricanes, were skeptical. Some even insisted they’d seen the video before in connection with other hurricanes. Skeptics and believers alike tagged Snopes, or searched our site, to try to authenticate it.

As our “Research in Progress” truth rating (as of this writing) suggests, we have so far been unable to rule it real or fake with any confidence. It could be either, and we will update this page as we’re able to learn more about it.

The earliest posting of the video we’re aware of is this one, tweeted on Sept. 28 at 10:12 a.m. EDT:

My buddy just sent me a video of this this shark swimming down his back yard in Fort Myers 😂#hurricane #Ian #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/kLon2z3F8Q — THE Alex (@TruthsBeTolds) September 28, 2022

Given that a massive storm surge struck Fort Myers Beach on nearby Estero Island at approximately that hour, it’s plausible that there was already some inland flooding.

We contacted a Twitter user named Brad Habuda, who was credited in one of the most viral tweets as the source of the video. Habuda told us (as well as his followers) that the footage was shot by a person named “Ed Bell” in Devonwood, a Fort Myers neighborhood. We asked Habuda additional questions about the video — such as how he obtained it — and he did not address them. Furthermore, no one under the name “Ed Bell” has stepped forward to take credit for, or provide more details about, the video, nor have we been able to locate that person.

A separate Twitter account, @TruthsBeTold, tweeted the earliest known instance of the video, and that user told his followers that the video was shot by an unidentified friend. “Ok, I see everybody is wondering if this is the real deal or not,” @TruthsBeTold tweeted. “It’s real and it’s from today. For obvious reasons my friend who sent this is a little out of communicato at the moment. I will be letting him know all those who have contacted me about the rights once he is safe.” There are no further details about the friend in that account, including whether he is the same person mentioned above, “Ed Bell.”

So, for now, the video could be real, but has not been authenticated. If anyone has a tip or a clue to share regarding what has been dubbed the “Fort Myers street shark,” please contact us. Our submission form is always open.