Is a Photo of Vegetarian Chicken-Flavored Ham Real?

A photograph supposedly showing a confusingly named food product, Vegetarian Ham: Chicken Flavour, is frequently shared online with various jokes about this product’s purported taste:

While the picture may have inspired some bemused befuddlement, this is a genuine product from Lamyong Vegetarian Health Food.

According to the product page, this vegetarian food product comes in three different flavors, chicken, bacon, and original, and is soy-based. Lamyong writes:

Lamyong Vegetarian Ham is a tasty and convenient vegetarian food ingredient loved by all in the family! Comes in 3 different flavours, Original, “Chicken” and “Bacon”. Ingredients: Water, vegetable oil, textured Soy Protein (27%), whey protein, wheat flour, salt, soy sauce, vegetarian seasonin.

While chicken-flavored vegetarian ham may seem to cause an oxymoronic overload for some readers, meatless meat products are becoming increasingly popular. Meat still reigns supreme, but major restaurant chains such as Burger King and McDonald’s are adding plant-based burgers to their menus, and grocery stores have seen an increase in meatless meats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Verge reported: