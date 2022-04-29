Did Woman Die Trying to Catch Sword With Vagina?

Claim A California woman died after she tried to catch a sword with her vagina.

Fact Check

In April 2022, a screenshot of a supposed news headline about a woman who died after attempting to catch a sword with her vagina was circulated on social media.

This is not a screenshot of a genuine news article. This headline originated with the satire site Ringsss.com.

Ringsss.com published this story back in January 2021. The original piece of satire claimed that a woman named Kelly Browers had died while practicing a routine in which she caught a sword with her vagina for the show “America’s Got Talent.” There is no truth to this story.

Ringsss states in its header that it was “VOTED BEST SATIRE SITE ON THE PLANET 3 TIMES IN A ROW NON CONSECUTIVELY” and explains in its “About Us” page that it is “a fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website.”

This piece of satire, like many of the stories on Ringsss and other entertainment sites like World News Daily Report, was illustrated with an unrelated mugshot. While we haven’t been able to identify the person in this photo, this photo first caught the internet’s intention when it was published by “Mugshawtys,” a social media account that publishes attractive mugshots.