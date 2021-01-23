Did Biden Inherit ‘Nonexistent’ COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan?

The Biden administration had to "start from scratch" with a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan because the Trump administration had no working plan.

However, the Trump administration did have a plan in place for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief COVID-19 medical adviser, said the new administration would incorporate some aspects of that Trump-era strategy in its ongoing work.

The Biden administration signed executive orders to create a new national plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines after states and hospitals reported dwindling supplies and unclear guidelines for how to immunize Americans under Trump.

During U.S. President Joe Biden’s first full day in the White House, news reports surfaced alleging the previous administration led by Donald Trump failed to establish a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

The allegation, which stemmed from a CNN report, undermined Trump’s repeated claim that he had successfully created a process for delivering the immunizations and echoed comments by Biden before his inauguration in which he called the vaccine rollout “a dismal failure so far.”

Following Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20, at least two unidentified people credited with direct knowledge of the new administration’s work to curb the pandemic told CNN reporter MJ Lee that Biden’s team inherited “no vaccine plan to speak of from the Trump administration.” The CNN story read:

‘There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch,’ one source said. Another source described the moment that it became clear the Biden administration would have to essentially start from ‘square one” because there simply was no plan as: ‘Wow, just further affirmation of complete incompetence.’

It’s common practice for journalists to grant anonymity to credible sources who fear repercussions, whether personally or professionally, for publicly speaking on sensitive matters. In such cases, however, journalists often explain to their audience why, or under what circumstances, they agreed to conceal a source’s identity.

It was unclear why CNN did not name the sources cited in the above-mentioned report, which was titled, “Biden inheriting nonexistent coronavirus vaccine distribution plan and must start ‘from scratch,’ sources say.” CNN’s media relations team did not respond to our request for an interview with Lee, but we will update this page if, or when, we receive a response from it.

Also, while both sources alleged Biden was beginning from a point at which nothing had been completed yet, the literalness of their phrasing and the context under which they spoke to CNN were unclear.

Other media outlets including FOX News published stories that they claimed debunked “CNN’s much-criticized report” that alleged failure by the Trump administration to develop a distribution plan.

Authored by media reporter Joseph Wulfsohn, the Fox News story called the other news outlet an “anti-Trump network,” implying that its reporting was an attempt to discredit the former president, violating journalistic principles of fairness and accuracy.

The Fox News report accurately transcribed comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-diseases expert, at a Jan. 21 news conference, according to a White House transcript and CSPAN’s video of the event.

There, an NBC reporter asked Fauci if the new administration was “picking up where the Trump administration left off” with distributing vaccines to Americans or whether it was “starting from scratch.” The reporter’s exchange with Fauci, who’s serving as Biden’s chief COVID-19 medical adviser after working under Trump, went like this:

Fauci: No, I mean, we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution. But if you look at the plan that the President has put forth about the things that he’s going to do — namely, get community vaccine centers up, get pharmacies more involved; where appropriate, get the Defense Production Act involved, not only perhaps with getting more vaccine, but even the things you need to get a good vaccine program — for example, needles and syringes that might be more useful in that. So it’s taking what’s gone on, but amplifying it in a big way. Journalist: President Biden said that what was left was “abysmal,” essentially. Is there anything actionable that you are taking from the previous administration to move it forward? […] And is that delaying your efforts to get the vaccine? I mean, that’s the question that — Fauci: No, I mean, we’re coming in with fresh ideas, but also some ideas that were not bad ideas with the, with the previous administration. You can’t say it was absolutely not usable at all. So we are continuing, but you’re going to see a real ramping-up of it.

In other words, Fauci refuted claims that the Biden administration was creating a plan from the ground up and said they would indeed use some aspects of Trump’s vaccine distribution plan, while also incorporating “fresh ideas.”

The Trump administration had named its plan Operation Warp Speed, a joint effort between various federal agencies and drug companies to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

The initiative indeed delivered working immunizations in late 2020 and helped the first round of Americans get the shots, though it largely forced states to decide exactly how they wanted to distribute the immunizations. As a result, authorities and physicians across the country reported dwindling supplies and confusion over how they could vaccinate more people in Trump’s final weeks, according to reputable news sources.

“There is a lack of a national communications plan — a lack of an understanding about what the plan is,” Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, told Politico on Jan. 17.

Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told The Associated Press that the Trump administration did not order enough vaccine, which was then bought by other countries. Then, opening the line to senior citizens set people up for disappointment because there wasn’t enough vaccine, he said.

In response to those problems, Biden on Jan. 21 signed 10 executive orders to jump start his national strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is part of a broader plan totaling $1.9 trillion. According to The Associated Press the actions established a framework for the federal government to:

Increase the production and purchasing of vaccines, including through the Defense Production Act, and ensure availability of glass vials, syringes, and other supplies.

Accelerate vaccinations by ending a policy to hold back large amounts of vaccines while also giving states clearer projections on vaccine availability to help them plan their rollouts.

Partner with states to create more vaccine centers at locations including stadiums, convention centers, and pharmacies.

Direct federal health agencies to consider raising pay for those who administer vaccines.

Identify communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic and make sure vaccine doses reach them at no out-of-pocket cost to residents.

Launch a national campaign to educate Americans about vaccines and encourage them to get shots.

In sum, while it is true that the Biden administration promised to revamp the country’s strategy for immunizing Americans, it is false to claim that it was “starting from scratch,” or that the Trump administration had done nothing to develop a vaccine distribution plan, especially considering Fauci’s assertions to the contrary.