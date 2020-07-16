Did a Utah School Reopening Plan Include Template Letter in Case a Student Dies?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In early July 2020, Facebook users shared a meme that claimed a school district in Utah included in their reopening plan a template letter to send home to parents informing them if a student or school staffer had died. The meme caption opined that if a reopening plan includes a template letter for student or teacher deaths, then “YOU SHOULD NOT BE REOPENING.”

The post was widely seen on social media, likely because it reverberated with parents feeling anxiety over the upcoming school year, which was set to begin amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. It was also picked up by the news aggregation site Heavy, which originally ran the headline, “Utah School District’s Early Crisis Plan Included ‘Template Letter’ for Deaths.”

But the July 11 Heavy post has since been updated with a new headline and a quote from the superintendent of the school district in question. The updated headline reads, “Utah School District’s Death Letter Template Is Not Unusual for Crisis Planning.” And Rick Robbins, superintendent of Canyons School District is now quoted by Heavy stating that the letter template notifying parents of student and staff deaths was part of a draft reopening plan, but has since been taken out:

We appreciate the opportunity to clarify information in an early working draft of our state-required back-to-school proposal, which is still being developed with input from parents, employees, students and many others. As part of a directive from the Utah State Board of Education to create a return-to-school plan, local Utah districts also are being required to prepare advance communications regarding outbreaks, illnesses, and other issues that would affect school operations. Yes, you are correct: This is a continuation of an outreach practice we already have in place. When a school community experiences any kind of tragedy, we move quickly to address questions and concerns, as well as provide information about counseling and other social-emotional supports provided by the school district. As for this specific language in the early draft, there was no ill-intent nor intent to politicize, but we certainly recognize the reasons for the concern. New versions of the proposal have been changed to reflect the feedback. All this said, we’re truly trying to follow the state’s return-to-school requirements while also working hard to be transparent, collaborative, safe, and well-prepared as we head into a school year unlike any other.

We reached out to Canyons School District and Robbins via email and phone, but our messages were not answered in time for publication.

The meme was shared amid controversy sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted on July 6, 2020, that schools “must” open for fall term despite a surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

As of this writing, the Canyons School District, on deadline to come up with a reopening plan to present to the state board of education by August 1, is considering three models that would give parents and students the options of in-person learning, online learning, or home schooling under district guidance.