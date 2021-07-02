RECALL: UPPAbaby Stroller RumbleSeat Adapters Pose Child Fall Hazard

In June 2021, a recall was issued for UPPAbaby adapters included with RumbleSeats for strollers. Around 86,000 units were affected. There have been 135 reports of detachments, which can pose a fall hazard to children.

On June 30, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) detailed a new recall that involved child strollers. The recall was for UPPAbaby RumbleSeat adapters due to concerns over a child fall hazard.

What Is a RumbleSeat?

The recall was not for an UPPAbaby stroller. Rather, it was for the adapters that go with the RumbleSeat accessory.

According to strolleria.com, a RumbleSeat is a way of adding a second seat to an UPPAbaby stroller.

Adding the UPPAbaby RumbleSeat to your UPPAbaby VISTA quickly turns it into a stroller for two! The RumbleSeat is the seat that attaches to the lower position of your stroller, converting it into a double stroller. If you own the VISTA single stroller, you already have the Toddler Seat, which attaches only to the upper position. The Toddler Seat and RumbleSeat are two different sizes, with the Toddler Seat holding up to 50 pounds and the RumbleSeat up to 35 pounds. For that reason, they cannot be interchanged.

Recall Information

The recall for UPPAbaby RumbleSeat adapters impacts around 86,000 units that were sold between October 2014 through July 2019 for between $180 and $200.

According to the CPSC, 135 incidents have been reported, “including 77 incidents resulting in bumps, scrapes and two reports of broken noses.”

The recall includes RumbleSeat accessory adapters designed to be used with the UPPAbaby RumbleSeat. The RumbleSeat accessory attaches to the stroller via two plastic adapters that fit onto the stroller frame. The adapters were only included with RumbleSeat Models 0252, 0917, and 0918. Consumers can find these model numbers printed on the law label located on the underside of the RumbleSeat.

A picture of the label for the impacted product was provided:

According to the CPSC, “all adapters without a yellow tab should be replaced.”

Remedy

The remedy for any consumers impacted by this recall was listed by the CPSC:

Consumers who own a RumbleSeat accessory, manufactured between September 2014 and July 2019, will be provided with replacement RumbleSeat adapters. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement adapters. Consumers should go to uppababy.com/rumbleseat-adapters to confirm their RumbleSeat accessory adapters are included in the recall. If the adapter does not have a yellow tab, immediately stop using the recalled RumbleSeat accessory with the adapters and fill out the form on the UPPAbaby website in order to receive a free replacement adapter set.

Once on the UPPAbaby website, the CPSC advises consumers impacted by the recall to do the following: “Click on ‘Submit Info’ at the bottom of the page or go to uppababy.com and click on ‘Click to read more’ next to the recall announcement. For more information call toll-free at 844-823-3132 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday.”