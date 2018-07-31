CLAIM

Here at Snopes.com we’ve covered numerous rumors over the years concerning coincidental calendar dates. At the end of 2017, for instance, a false rumor began circulating that the following year (2018) would feature an “Amazing Calendar” when all twelve dates on which the month and day shared a common ordinal value (e.g., 1/1/2018, 2/2/2018, 3/3/2018) would fall on a Sunday (false). In 2015, another false claim took root, holding that the month of August would have five Saturdays, five Sundays, and five Mondays for the first time in over 800 years. The last few Octobers have also been accompanied by japing memes touting that the current year’s Halloween will be the first one to fall on a Friday the 13th in the last 666 years.

So when we encountered a similar claim on Twitter about a “Twosday,” a Tuesday in the year 2022 that would purportedly fall on the 22nd day of the 2nd month, we were skeptical:

february 22nd 2022 (2/22/22) falls on a tuesday so we will be able to call it 2’s day which is really keeping me going man — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) November 2, 2017

Although the significance of this occurrence is debatable, the claim is accurate (at least for our Gregorian calendar). The 22nd day of the 2nd month of the year 2022 will indeed fall on a Tuesday:

But is this a true Twosday? The date 2/22/2022 certainly features a number of 2s, but isn’t it fudging things to use the 22nd day of a year that includes a number other than two? We’d argue that the most intriguing date for a true “Twosday” would have been 2 February in the year 2 AD. But according to the Gregorian and Julian calendars via TimeandDate.com (the former of which wasn’t in use until many centuries later), the 2nd of February in the year 2 fell on a Thursday, not a Tuesday. The 22nd of February didn’t fall on a Tuesday that year, either.)

The date of 2 February 2222 also seems a more appropriate fit for a Twosday. However, that date, too, falls on a day other than Tuesday. (And, again, the 22nd of that month also isn’t a Tuesday.)

However, if you are so inclined to celebrate a Twosday (and if your standards for such a contrived occasion are not too high), then your best chance in the foreseeable future is indeed 2 February 2022.