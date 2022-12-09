'Twitter Employees Forced To Say the N-Word' Is Satire

Advertisment:

Claim: Twitter employees were forced to "say the N-word" to keep their jobs after Elon Musk's takeover of the company. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On Dec. 8, 2022, we received reader inquiries that pointed to a headline from the Piss Daily website, which read, "Twitter Employees Forced To 'Say The N-Word' To Keep Their Jobs."

The article said that Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter led to a new and unusual policy:

Elon Musk has been making some drastic changes to Twitter, and has completely gutted the company. Tons of people have lost their jobs, right-wing profiles have been reinstated, and Twitter has begun selling blue checkmarks in an attempt to generate revenue. Some have speculated that the site itself will end up being shut down, due to Elon's reckless and chaotic methods to "fix" the site. But out of all these strange new policies, the weirdest one is part of Elon's push to make Twitter more "based". Every employee is now required, at least once a day if not more often, to "say the N word". Pretty much whenever Elon prompts them, with many now former employees coming forward and saying they were fired on the spot for not saying it.

However, this story originated on PissDaily.com, a website that showed a disclaimer on its "Legal" page that said it published parody and satire. Also, the story said it was written by an author with the humorous name, Lord Waffle King:

Piss Daily is a work of parody and satire, protected under Fair Use. All copyrights belong to their respective copyright owners; Piss Daily and all of its works are copyright of the Pigeon. This website is not intended for audiences under the age of 18. By accessing this website, you agree to these terms. Piss Daily is not responsible for any hurt feelings, erections lasting over four hours, or anything else besides laughter and enjoyment that may arise from use of this site. You also agree that I, the Pigeon, am charming and entertaining, am a really funny and likeable guy, and that I don't need to pay any alimony.

Piss Daily posted a link to the satirical story in a Facebook group that it manages named Schizophrenic Order of the Piss Dawn. The group showed more than 608,000 members. One of the most-liked user comments said, "Sad part is people probably believe this shit," which referred to the fact that satire may be obvious to some people, but not obvious at all to others.

Other satirical stories from PissDaily.com included "Zuckerberg Offers 'Personal VR Handies' For Metaverse Users If They Please Just Use Metaverse," "FACT CHECK: I Was NOT 'Drunk And Belligerent' At IHOP, That Waitress Was Being A Bitch," and "New Fire Emblem Will Feature 'Incel' Mode With No Women Or Romance."