Is Twitter Working On An ‘Edit Button’?
An announcement was sent out from the verified Twitter account.
On April 1, 2022, Twitter’s verified account posted to the social media platform that it was “working on an edit button.”
we are working on an edit button
— Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022
A quick look at the date led our team to believe that this was, in fact, an April Fools’ Day prank. So, we reached out to the social media platform directly. In an emailed statement to Snopes, a spokesperson wrote: “We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.”
As of this writing, the tweet had been liked more than 53,000 times.
While we can’t definitively say whether Twitter will roll out the feature — because the platform won’t give us a straight answer — many social media users highlighted the coincidental date of the post:
Waittt… what’s todays date again? pic.twitter.com/04oi84ad6X
— A$AP Lerry (@_AsiwajuLerry) April 1, 2022
Twitter got jokes now…. pic.twitter.com/DQ0YFTzm6x
— Rosa 🅿️arks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) April 1, 2022
Another reminded the platform of its history of sassy posts about edit buttons:
— HeeyDip (@coudleRose) April 1, 2022
And a previous notion of implementing a dislike option:
where's the downvote on this tweet?
— Palmer (@jpalmerdubs) April 1, 2022
Until the test of time tells us whether Twitter does, in fact, roll out an “edit” option — or edit the previous tweet on the edit option — we’ve rated this claim as “Research in Progress.” (Even though we’re pretty sure it’s a joke.) We’ll edit, er update, the article accordingly.
— Max Woolf (@minimaxir) April 1, 2022