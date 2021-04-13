Is This ‘Twin Cities Police Easily Startled’ Traffic Sign Real?

Social media users began circulating photographs of orange street signs criticizing “easily startled” Twin Cities police in April 2021, as former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial in Minneapolis for the in-custody death of George Floyd, and residents of nearby Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, were protesting the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

The orange lookalike traffic signs were headed “WARNING,” and featured an image of a police officer jumping in the air and discharging a gun in each hand, above a legend reading “TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED”:

However, the pictured “Twin Cities Police Easily Startled” sign was not an official traffic sign, nor was it posted in 2021. A few such signs were installed in St. Paul and Minneapolis, but that activity was furtively undertaken by unknown persons and took place in July 2017, not in 2021.

Back in June 2017, Minneapolis had again become a site of controversy when a police officer there shot and killed Justine Damond after Damond had called 911 to report what she believed to be a sexual assault happening in an alley near her home. That incident came less than a year after Philando Castile was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in St. Anthony, Minnesota.

According to CNN’s contemporaneous reporting on the rogue street signs, they were removed shortly after being installed in July 2017: