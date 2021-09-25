Yes, ‘Turkey Dinner Candy Corn’ Is a Real Thing

Brach's, the candy company, produces bags of candy corn in which each piece is flavored like foods in a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

In late September 2021, images purportedly showing candy corn that tastes like the main dishes of a classic Thanksgiving dinner — turkey, stuffing, green beans, carrots apple pie, etc. — surfaced on social media. The photographs apparently showed a limited-edition product by Brach’s Confections Inc., and had some users questioning whether the item was real.

Turns out, it was.

As of this writing, several retailers, including Walgreens and Amazon, were selling Brach’s 2021 “Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie and Coffee Candy Corn,” as shown in the tweet above and the featured image for this story. Each piece of candy corn has a specific flavor that is supposed to replicate a particular dish.

The candy company’s website said of the product:

NEW to store shelves: A full course meal presented in a unique mix of candy corn flavors. BRACH’S Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites. From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie. Flavors include Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Ginger Glazed Carrot, Sweet Potato Pie & Stuffing.

Brach’s debuted the idea in 2020, based on reviews of the product and social media posts.