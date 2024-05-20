Viral Photo Shows Jim Carrey and Tupac Shakur Clubbing Together?

Claim: Viral photograph shows Tupac Shakur and Jim Carrey together. Rating: About this rating Fake

For years, a photograph allegedly showing Jim Carrey and Tupac Shakur has been circulating on social media. "Jim Carrey with 2pac in 1995," one Reddit post captioned the photo. Another viral post, with over 335,000 views as of this writing, claimed the photograph showed "2Pac and Jim Carrey clubbing together."

(Reddit u/Any-Carrot-2023)

Reverse-image search results showed that the photograph was shared on various social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, 9GAG, and X.

In short, because the viral photograph was digitally edited to include Carrey's face, we have rated this image as Fake.

The TinEye reverse-image search tool revealed that the original photograph did not show Shakur and Carrey, but rather Shakur and Mickey Rourke, an American actor and former professional boxer.

(Facebook page Rap Legacy)

Moreover, we found a nearly identical photograph of Rourke and Shakur wearing the same outfits via Getty Images.

(Getty Images)

It's not the first time we fact-checked a Tupac Shakur-related claim. For instance, in April 2024, we investigated a photograph allegedly showing him posing next to Jada Pinkett Smith in high school. Moreover, in October 2023, we debunked a photograph purportedly showing Shakur posing next to Osama bin Laden.