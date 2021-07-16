Are Tucker Carlson and Vivica A. Fox in a Relationship?

In July 2021, an online ad appeared to indicate that Fox News host Tucker Carlson and actress Vivica A. Fox were in a romantic relationship.

Misleading Ad

The strange ad appeared to be hosted by the Revcontent advertising platform.

This is a real photograph of Carlson and Fox. However, in this context it was highly misleading. The two are not romantically involved.

The ad read: “At 51, This Is Tucker Carlson‘s Better Half.” It claimed to be sponsored by a website named “Sport Pirate.” Carlson was 52 years old at the time the ad was displayed, not 51.

We clicked the ad. It led to a story with the headline: “These 41 Celebrity Couples Are Living Proof That True Love Exists No Matter How Famous They Are.” The article spanned 82 pages, and purportedly documented 82 couples, not 41, who were romantically involved. We spotted Richard Gere, Pat Sajak, Willie Nelson, and a whole lot of other prominent celebrities.

However, we found no mention of Carlson or Fox on any of the 82 pages. The ad was nothing but clickbait. We clicked through all 82 pages so our readers don’t have to.

The Photograph

The source of the photograph was found on Getty Images. The picture was shot at a “Dancing with the Stars” after-party on Nov. 14, 2006.

According to a number of sources, Carlson is married to Susan Andrews. Fox was married to Christopher Harvest in the past, but the couple later divorced. As of July 2021, Fox is not married.

‘Dancing with the Stars’

It’s true that Carlson and Fox were both dancers on “Dancing with the Stars.” Video of Carlson’s time on the show was available on YouTube.



If readers want to save even more time from clicking on annoying ads that lead to endless slideshows, check out our full collection of stories. We’ve combed through around 100 strange and misleading ads and have researched the truth behind the claims. Unlike their scammy advertising counterparts, each of our articles is presented on a single page.