Did Tucker Carlson 'Storm Off' During an Interview?

A clickbait-driven online display ad made the false claim. That ad then led to a scammy CBD gummies article.

Jordan Liles

Published Apr 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Nov. 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images) (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Image Via Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson "stormed off" in the middle of an interview in April 2023.
On April 24, 2023, as news spread that conservative commentator Tucker Carlson had been ousted from his hosting duties on the Fox News program "Tucker Carlson Tonight," display ads appeared online that claimed, "Tucker Carlson Storms Off in the Middle of an Interview. No One Saw This Coming."

The ad showed a picture of Carlson making an exaggerated facial expression, as if it had come from the purported interview. However, the ad was nothing but false clickbait. Carlson had not, in fact, "stormed off" in the middle of any recent interviews.

Tucker Carlson did not storm off in the middle of an interview, nor did he ever endorse CBD gummies.

We found one example of the ad in a daily newsletter for a conservative news website. The ad linked to a long URL for the domain adsoniris.com. That domain then redirected to a scammy article on myexclusivedealsfinder.com that falsely claimed that Carlson had created and endorsed a CBD gummies product.

In one case, the product name that was mentioned was Power CBD Gummies. Depending on when a user loaded the scammy article, it also claimed that Carlson endorsed and created PureKana CBD Gummies, Spectrum CBD Gummies, and Divinity Labs CBD Gummies.

For years, scammers have falsely claimed that various celebrities had endorsed CBD oil, CBD gummies, keto oil, and keto gummies. Such celebrities included Tom Selleck, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Mayim Bialik, Keanu Reeves, and Ree Drummond, just to name a few. In reality, none of them had anything to do with the products.

For further reading on this subject, we recommend our articles that cover CBD and keto products.

Jordan Liles is a Snopes reporter with expertise in investigating misinformation, inauthentic social media activity, and scams.

CBD Fox News Tucker Carlson
