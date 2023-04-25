Did Tucker Carlson 'Storm Off' During an Interview?

Advertisment:

Claim: Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson "stormed off" in the middle of an interview in April 2023. Rating: About this rating False

On April 24, 2023, as news spread that conservative commentator Tucker Carlson had been ousted from his hosting duties on the Fox News program "Tucker Carlson Tonight," display ads appeared online that claimed, "Tucker Carlson Storms Off in the Middle of an Interview. No One Saw This Coming."

The ad showed a picture of Carlson making an exaggerated facial expression, as if it had come from the purported interview. However, the ad was nothing but false clickbait. Carlson had not, in fact, "stormed off" in the middle of any recent interviews.

We found one example of the ad in a daily newsletter for a conservative news website. The ad linked to a long URL for the domain adsoniris.com. That domain then redirected to a scammy article on myexclusivedealsfinder.com that falsely claimed that Carlson had created and endorsed a CBD gummies product.

In one case, the product name that was mentioned was Power CBD Gummies. Depending on when a user loaded the scammy article, it also claimed that Carlson endorsed and created PureKana CBD Gummies, Spectrum CBD Gummies, and Divinity Labs CBD Gummies.

For years, scammers have falsely claimed that various celebrities had endorsed CBD oil, CBD gummies, keto oil, and keto gummies. Such celebrities included Tom Selleck, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Mayim Bialik, Keanu Reeves, and Ree Drummond, just to name a few. In reality, none of them had anything to do with the products.

