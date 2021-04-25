Did Tucker Carlson Warn Chauvin Verdict Could Set Dangerous Precedent of Believing Facts?

The faux headline comes from the mind of Andy Borowitz.

Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson warned that the Derek Chauvin verdict could set a dangerous precedent of people believing facts.

Originated as Satire
On April 20, 2021, Andy Borowitz posted the following headline to his Facebook timeline:

Tucker Carlson Warns Chauvin Verdict Could Set Dangerous Precedent of People Believing Facts

This was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Borowtiz is a well-known satirist whose Facebook timeline includes many other joke headlines as well.

