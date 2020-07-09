Did Trump Tweet That South Dakota Should Close Its Border with California?
A fake tweet fooled some.
- Published 9 July 2020
Claim
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that South Dakota should close its border with California.
Origin
In early July 2020, social media users shared a purported screen shot of a tweet that was made to look like it had been written by U.S. President Donald Trump. The tweet called on South Dakota to “keep there [sic] border with California closed!”
Trump did travel to South Dakota to give a speech at Mount Rushmore on July 3, but he did not post the above tweet, which incorrectly states that the states of South Dakota and California share a border.
The purported tweet doesn’t appear on Trump’s Twitter timeline on July 4, 2020, nor does it appear in a database that collects Trump’s tweets or an archive that stores his deleted tweets.
Because we found no evidence that Trump posted the above tweet, we rate this claim “False.”