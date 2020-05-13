Did Trump Tweet That Obama ‘Had 8 Years to Prepair the Next President for a Pandemic’?

A false Republican talking point was encapsulated in a fake tweet attributed to President Donald Trump.

  • Published 13 May 2020
Claim

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that Barack Obama "had 8 years to prepair the next president for a pandemic and he failed."

Rating

False
About this rating

Origin

In May 2020, Facebook users circulated an image of a tweet purportedly posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on May 11 in which the chief executive criticized his predecessor, Barack Obama, over the Obama administration’s alleged failure to prepare for a pandemic:

“It is unbelievable that President Obama criticized me for the coronavirus virus response. He had 8 years to prepair the next president for a pandemic and he failed. I have done a tremendous job. There are still more people alive then dead!” the tweet read.

Although Trump and other Republicans have (falsely) criticized the Obama administration for supposedly not leaving behind a pandemic playbook, this image did not capture a genuine Trump tweet. No such tweet exists on the timeline of the @RealDonaldTrump Twitter account, and neither the Factbase or Politiwoops databases, which archive tweets by public officials (including deleted tweets), has captured any such matching tweet.

