Did Trump Tweet That Obama ‘Had 8 Years to Prepair the Next President for a Pandemic’?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

In May 2020, Facebook users circulated an image of a tweet purportedly posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on May 11 in which the chief executive criticized his predecessor, Barack Obama, over the Obama administration’s alleged failure to prepare for a pandemic:

“It is unbelievable that President Obama criticized me for the coronavirus virus response. He had 8 years to prepair the next president for a pandemic and he failed. I have done a tremendous job. There are still more people alive then dead!” the tweet read.

Although Trump and other Republicans have (falsely) criticized the Obama administration for supposedly not leaving behind a pandemic playbook, this image did not capture a genuine Trump tweet. No such tweet exists on the timeline of the @RealDonaldTrump Twitter account, and neither the Factbase or Politiwoops databases, which archive tweets by public officials (including deleted tweets), has captured any such matching tweet.