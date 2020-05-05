Did Trump Call MSNBC Host Nicole Wallace a ‘Dog’?
A tweet posted by the U.S. president prompted questions about whether it was real.
- Published 5 May 2020
Claim
U.S. President Donald Donald Trump called MSNBC host Nicole Wallace a "dog."
Origin
On May 2, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to have posted a tweet to his official Twitter account in which he called MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace a “dog” and a “3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC.”
The tweet generated news stories, including one from Deadline, which reported in its headline that Trump had launched a “vicious personal attack” on Wallace, prompting readers to ask whether the post was real.
The tweet is indeed real and can be found on Trump’s verified Twitter account (archived here):
Trump was responding to commentary from conservative podcaster Mark Levin who accused Wallace of hypocrisy in regards to her take on sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden.