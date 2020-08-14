Did Trump Tweet This About Kamala Harris?

After U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his vice-presidential running mate on Aug. 11, 2020, social media users began circulating a purported tweet from President Donald Trump in which the chief executive supposedly poked fun at Harris’ given name (which he misspelled as “Karmala” and said sounded “like a terrorist”), declared that she wasn’t an American, and blamed former President Barack Obama for the 9/11 attacks in 2001 (which actually took place during the administration of Obama’s predecessor, President George W. Bush):

This image was just a fabrication intended to mock the chief executive and not a real tweet issued by Trump, however. Such a tweet did not appear in his Twitter timeline, it was not recorded in databases that track deleted tweets, and we found no other evidence that the alleged tweet had ever existed or been retweeted on the Twitter platform itself.

What Trump actually tweeted about Harris in the days after the announcement of her selection as Biden’s VP choice was the following:

.@KamalaHarris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support. That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020