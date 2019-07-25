Did Trump Deliver a Speech Next to an Altered Presidential Seal?

On July 24, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a speech at an event hosted by the young conservative group Turning Point USA. As pictures and videos of the speech started to circulate on social media, some keen-eyed observers noticed something appeared to be off with the presidential seal displayed on the wall behind him:

Are young conservatives trolling Trump or are they just stupid? Trump spoke at Turning Point in front of a fake presidential seal featuring the Russian Coat of Arms & golf clubs created to illustrate his love for Putin and the fact he’s spent 30% of his term playing golf#Trimp pic.twitter.com/B7vEunRoC6 — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) July 25, 2019

While the seal in the above-displayed photograph may look official at first glance, this is actually a manipulated version of the official symbol. For instance, it features a two-headed eagle similar to Russia’s coat of arms, golf clubs instead of arrows, and the phrase “45 es un titere,” which translates to “45 is a puppet,” instead of the motto of the United States “e pluribus unum” or “out of many, one.”

Several photographs of Trump with this fake presidential seal are available via Getty Images. One such photograph (featured above) is captioned:

“WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump applauds in front of a doctored presidential seal with a double headed eagle and a set of golf clubs as he arrives to address the Teen Student Action Summit July 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conservative high school students gathered for the 4-day invited-only conference hosted by Turning Point USA to hear from conservative leaders and activists, receive activism and leadership training, and network with other attendees and organizations from across the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The fake seal can also be glimpsed in this video of the event from Fox News. Keep an eye on the left of the stage as Trump enters at the start of the video to see it:

A spokesperson for Turning Point USA told the Washington Post that the fake presidential seal was a mistake and that it was not the group’s intention to insult the president:

“I can’t figure out where the breakdown was — but it was a last minute throw-up, and that’s all it was,” he said. “I can’t figure out who did it yet.” “I don’t know where they got the image from,” he added. He said the team included both Turning Point USA and hotel staff. “Somewhere there was a breakdown. I think it was as simple as a rushed move throwing up an image, and it was the wrong one,” the spokesman told the Post. “It was an A/V mistake … it certainly wasn’t our intention.”

It’s unclear who created this fake version of the presidential seal, but it was online long before this Turning Point USA event. If this wasn’t a deliberate prank on POTUS, someone likely searched for the seal and accidentally downloaded the fake version from a free image site such as Free PNG Library.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the official presidential seal (right) and the fake version (left) that was displayed behind Trump during his speech: