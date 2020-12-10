RUMOR ALERT: Is Trump Planning To Skip Biden’s Inauguration?

Why no rating on this article? This topic is trending among reader queries but has not yet been rated by Snopes for reasons we’ll outline below.



In late November, The Daily Beast reported U.S. President Donald Trump had “floated” the idea of hosting a rally where he would announce a 2024 presidential campaign on Jan. 20, 2021 — the day President-elect Joe Biden will take an oath of office and officially begin his term as the 46th president of the United States.

Then, on Dec. 1, NBC News elaborated on the reported plans within Trump’s inner circle via a news story with the subhead: “The president is not expected to attend his successor’s inauguration or even call him but could hold a campaign event Jan. 20.” The text of that story read:

There is “preliminary planning” underway for a Jan. 20 event to kick off a new Trump bid, the people familiar with the discussions said, though it’s possible the president could make the announcement earlier as no final decisions have been made. Regardless of the timing of a campaign announcement, Trump is not expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to the people familiar with the discussions. He also does not plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him, they said. […] But Trump is keen on the idea of formally launching a 2024 campaign on Inauguration Day because that’s when he filed for re-election in 2017, people familiar with the discussions said.

In other words, the reports that Trump considered bypassing Biden’s inauguration to instead hold a 2024 campaign rally were based on conversations journalists said they had with people who claimed to be familiar with the sitting president’s agenda, but were not named publicly.

Typically, reputable journalists grant anonymity to sources who fear repercussions, such as employment termination or physical harm, for speaking publicly on a sensitive matter. However, Snopes usually avoids applying truth ratings to fact checks based solely on reports that cite anonymous sources.

Other news sites, such as Axios and Business Insider, also wrote stories citing anonymous sources supposedly familiar with the outgoing president’s talks. The Axios report said:

President Trump is considering a made-for-TV grand finale: a White House departure on Marine One and final Air Force One flight to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden’s inauguration, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

The day after NBC published its report, a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about the claims regarding Inauguration Day. She did not answer whether Trump was preparing to be absent for Inauguration Day activities, nor, if so, why.

“He knows what his decision is, and he’ll make his decision at the right time,” McEnany said, according to C-SPAN footage of the news conference.

Snopes reached out to the White House directly, asking for its response to the reports about Trump considering a 2024 campaign rally in Florida on Jan. 20. We have not heard back, and we will update this post when or if we do.

Responding to Axios’ Dec. 6 story, however, White House spokesman Judd Deere said: “Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know.” Deere did not explicitly deny the reports — nor did he confirm them.

For those reasons — that reputable news sites such as NBC reported on Trump’s potential Inauguration Day plans, but no one spoke on the record about the matter and no White House source confirmed the anonymous sources’ claims — we haven’t yet been able to definitively determine the sitting president’s plans for the historic day.

Until a member of Trump’s team or the president himself announces his plans for Jan. 20, we cannot authoritatively rate this claim with a traditional Snopes rating.

If we receive more information, we will update this post.

