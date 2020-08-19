Did Trump Say ‘We Should Get a Redo of Four Years’?

In mid-August 2020, Snopes readers asked whether a comment made by U.S. President Donald Trump, which was widely interpreted to mean that he might seek a third term, was real. During a campaign speech, Trump appeared to suggest that if he’s reelected in 2020, he should be granted yet another four years as a “redo” of his first term.

Trump, who is up for reelection on Nov. 3, 2020, to a second term, did indeed make the comment during a campaign rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, held on Aug. 17. Video of the comment, in which he stated, “We should get a redo of four years,” was posted to Twitter by Vox Reporter Aaron Rupar.

TRUMP: "We are going to win four more years. And then after that we'll go for another four years, because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years." pic.twitter.com/lBxbJZiv2M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020

Trump brought the issue up again on Aug. 18, 2020, at campaign event in Yuma, Arizona:

The first words out of Trump's mouth in Yuma, Arizona tease that he wants to shred the Constitution and serve at least 3 terms: "Considering we caught President Obama and sleepy Joe Biden spying on our campaign — treason — we'll probably be entitled to another four more years." pic.twitter.com/PP9nKAvSh6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2020

Trump’s reference to “spying” related to a federal investigation into contacts between his campaign officials and Russian government operatives in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

The “re-do” comment wasn’t the first time Trump appeared to suggest a violation of constitutionally mandated election norms.

On July 30, 2020, Trump posted a tweet that seemed to suggest delaying the November 2020 general election, sparking pushback even from his own supporters. In previous instances, Trump has stated that his comments about extending his time in office beyond the two-term limit are jokes.