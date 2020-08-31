Did Trump Say This About His Plans for a Second Term?

During the build-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump was often criticized for his inability to articulate any goals that he expected or hoped to accomplish during a second term in office if he were reelected.

A quote meme from late August 2020 reflected that criticism, putatively quoting the president as saying nothing concrete about his plans for the next four years other than that he would continue doing what he was already doing and would have “other things on [his] plate”:

This meme accurately reproduced a statement from Trump, although the meme’s presenting it without any context made it sound like the statement was the only thing the president said about his plans for the next for years, which was not the case.

On Aug. 26, The New York Times conducted a 40-minute interview with Trump over the telephone, covering his past three-plus years in office and the upcoming election. The Times’ resulting article noted that the president had “strained lately to define what his second-term agenda would be” and quoted him as uttering the words reproduced in the above meme, but it also referenced Trump’s offering “a list of what he has done and would continue to do,” so the president did in fact provide some specifics about what he had, and wanted to, accomplish: