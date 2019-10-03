Does Trump Want to Make Mocking Jesus a ‘Hate Crime’?
- Published 3 October 2019
Claim
U.S. President Donald Trump advocated legislation that would make mocking or ridiculing Jesus Christ a hate crime.
Origin
On Oct. 1, 2019, Bustatroll.org published an article positing that U.S. President Donald Trump called for legislation that would make mocking or ridiculing Jesus Christ a hate crime:
Trump Wants To Make Mocking Jesus Christ A Hate Crime
If you make a joke in public about Mohammed in California , you could face up to 10 years in prison for a hate crime. The same could happen for publicly humiliating any Hindu or Buddhist gods in New York. Really, if one were to crack wise about virtually any religious deity in a crowded room, one would face prison time in much of the country. There is one exception to this rule, however. There is one faith that is fair game for endless ridicule across the map of the USA. Christianity….
President Trump is set to bring forward a bill that would see the “mockery or ridicule of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, punishable as a hate crime, with all the sentencing consequences applicable to any other such manifestation of hatred under the law.” The bill would be the first of its kind in this country, President Trump being the first leader this nation has seen with the gumption to stand up to the vile liberal hordes with their committed stance against decency.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.
