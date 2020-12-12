In December 2020, as Time magazine named U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “Person of the Year,” many social media users encountered messages that U.S. President Donald Trump had been named “loser of the year” by one of Europe’s biggest magazines:

Biden and Harris were truly named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2020, and the German magazine Der Spiegel truly published an article naming Trump the “loser of the year.” It should be noted, however, that unlike Time’s “Person of the Year” award, the “loser of the year” is not an annual award handed out by the German magazine.

The “loser of the year” title comes from a more than 3,000-word article published in December 2020 by Der Spiegel. Titled “Der Verlierer des Jahres,” it was highly critical of the American president. Reporters Roland Nelles and Ralf Neukirch write about various scandals that took place during Trump’s administration, such as (among other things) Trump’s downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic, his tear-gassing of peaceful protesters, his efforts to divide the country, his demonizing of the media, his impeachment, and his failure to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The magazine writes (translated via Google):