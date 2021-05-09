Did NBC Fire Donald Trump From ‘The Apprentice’?

The firing occurred in 2015 after Trump made disparaging remarks about migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

On April 29, 2021, a new TikTok video claimed that Donald Trump was fired from hosting the NBC reality TV show “The Apprentice” for “making racist remarks.”

The stitched video was one in a series that answered the question: “What is a fact or statistic that seems fake but is real?” It racked up more than 163,000 views in one week.

NBC Fires Trump

In the video, TikTok user @theleewithnoname claimed that “the host of NBC’s ‘The Apprentice’ got fired from ‘The Apprentice’ for making racist remarks and then became the president of the United States.”

It was true that then-candidate Trump was fired from “The Apprentice,” a show where his own catchphrase was, “You’re fired.” NBC made the announcement on June 29, 2015.

At the time, Vox reported: “NBC Cutting Ties to Donald Trump Over ‘Derogatory’ Remarks About Immigrants.”

NBC is ending its long relationship with Donald Trump in the wake of the presidential hopeful’s recent comments about Mexican immigrants. NBC said it will no longer carry the Trump-produced Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants. Nor will he return to the long-running reality show “The Celebrity Apprentice” as host, a role Trump already said he would give up because of his presidential bid. “Due to the recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants, NBCUniversal is ending its business relationship with Mr. Trump,” NBC said in a statement. “At NBC, respect and dignity for all people are cornerstones of our values.”

Trump’s Remarks About Migrants

The remarks that got Trump fired from “The Apprentice” came on June 16, 2015, when he formally announced his candidacy.

At the time, he called migrants who were coming over the U.S.-Mexico border “rapists”:

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.

‘SNL’ and Schwarzenegger

After Trump was fired from “The Apprentice,” NBC invited him back to host a November 2015 episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The network also later brought in Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger to host “The New Celebrity Apprentice.”

In sum, it’s true that Trump was fired by NBC from “The Apprentice” reality TV series in 2015.