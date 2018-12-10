Did President Trump Kiss Bob Dole on the Forehead?

Photographs sometimes don't capture the public's attention until later events make them noteworthy.

By Dan Evon
Published 10 December 2018
Image via Shutterstock

Claim

A photograph shows President Trump kissing former senator Bob Dole on the forehead.

Rating

True About this rating

Origin

A photograph purportedly showing President Trump kissing former U.S. Senator Bob Dole on the forehead was circulated on social media in the days following the funeral of former president George H.W. Bush in December 2018:

The internet’s interest in this image, and Bob Dole in general, spiked in December 2018 after the 95-year-old politician rose from his wheelchair in order to salute Bush’s casket. (Dole was gravely wounded by an artillery shell during World War II that left him with permanent disabilities.)

Although this photograph is genuine, some viewers may have been left with the inaccurate impression that it was taken during Bush’s funeral.

The picture of Trump’s kissing Dole on the forehead was actually taken in January 2018 during a ceremony held in the Capitol Rotunda, upon which occasion the former senator was bestowed with a Congressional Gold Medal. The original is available via UPI, who display it with the following caption:

During a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, Dole was presented Congress’ highest civilian honor by President Trump, Vice President Pence and Senate and House leaders.

President Trump kisses World War II veteran and former Senate majority leader Bob Dole as he received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor, “in recognition of his service to the nation as a soldier, legislator, and statesman.”

Sources

  • Przybyla, Heidi.   “Former Senator Bob Dole Receives Congressional Gold Medal in Capitol Ceremony
        USA Today.   17 January 2018.

  • Cole, Devan.   “Bob Dole Helped Out of His Wheelchair to Salute George H.W. Bush.”
        CNN.   4 December 2018.

  • Uria, Daniel.   “‘True American Hero’ Bob Dole Receives Congressional Gold Medal.”
        UPI.   18 January 2018.

By Dan Evon
Published 10 December 2018
Filed Under bob dole , donald trump

Dear Reader,

Snopes.com has long been engaged in the battle against misinformation, an effort we could not sustain without support from our audience. Producing reliable fact-checking and thorough investigative reporting requires significant resources. We pay writers, editors, web developers, and other staff who work tirelessly to provide you with an invaluable service: evidence-based, contextualized analysis of facts. Help us keep Snopes.com strong. Make a direct contribution today. Learn More.

Donate with PayPal