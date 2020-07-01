Did Trump Cut Meals on Wheels Because the Elderly ‘Just Die Anyway’?

On Jan. 1, 2018, the Breaking Burgh website published an article offering U.S. President Donald Trump’s supposed rationale for cutting funding for the national Meals on Wheels program:

Trump Explains Decision to Cut Meals on Wheels Program: “They just die anyway” President Trump took time today to explain the reasoning behind cutting funding for the meals on wheels program that provides nutrition and human contact for elderly citizens across the country. “These people don’t magically turn into the most productive members of society. They just get older and eventually die so it’s a very poor investment.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows: “Welcome to Breaking Burgh, a satirical blog serving Western Pennsylvania and beyond. In case you read that too quickly, it’s SATIRE, so put that lawyer back in your pocket.”

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.