Did Trump Campaign Use COVID Diagnosis to Fundraise $421 Million?

The requested dollar amount is a little suspicious.

  • Published 2 October 2020
Image via Wikipedia

Claim

The Trump campaign sent out a fundraiser email asking supporters to raise $421 million to help the president recover from COVID-19.

Rating

False
False
About this rating

Origin

U.S. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Check your state’s vote-by-mail options. Browse our coverage of candidates and the issues. And just keep fact-checking.

On Oct. 2, 2020, shortly after news broke that U.S. President Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, an image supposedly showing an email from his presidential campaign asking supporters to donate to Trump’s recovery started going viral on social media:

This email did not originate with the Trump campaign. 

Snopes’ staff members who subscribe to the Trump team’s campaign emails did not receive this request. The @TrumpEmail Twitter account, which monitors political emails from the Trump team, also reported that this email did not originate with the president’s campaign:

In addition to the fact that this email did not land in our inbox, the message also makes a somewhat suspicious request for a very precise monetary figure: $421 million. This is the same amount, according to The New York Times’ report on the president’s tax returns, that Trump appears to be personally responsible for in loans and debt. 

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign have also confirmed that this email did not originate with them. RNC spokeswoman Mandi Merritt told PolitiFact: “That is a fake.”

Snopes.com
Since 1994
Help Supercharge Snopes For 2020

We have big plans. We need your help.

Become a member!
  • Published 2 October 2020
  • By
  • Filed Under

    • Buettner, Russ; Craig, Susanne; McIntire, Mike.   “Long-Concealed Records Show Trump’s Chronic Losses and Years of Tax Avoidance.”
          New York Times.   2 October 2020.

    • Funke, Daniel.   “Trump Did Not Ask Supporters for $421 Million.”
          Politifact.   2 October 2020.