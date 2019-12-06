Did Trump Say ‘Hillary Clinton Can’t Satisfy Her Husband’?

It is an unfortunate fact of life that women in the political arena — like women everywhere — are still commonly subjected to being the target of caustic remarks and jokes about their physical appearance and sexuality. One manifestation of that phenomenon is an image quote holding that Donald Trump once said, “If Hillary Clinton can’t satisfy her husband, what makes her think she can satisfy her husband?”:

Trump (successfully) ran against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and Hillary Clinton is the wife of two-term former U.S. President Bill Clinton. And the statement reproduced above is something Trump spread about Clinton, albeit in an unoriginal and indirect sense.

On April 16, 2015, two months before officially launching his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Trump tweeted the “If Hillary Clinton can’t satisfy her husband what makes her think she can satisfy America?” remark, which was presented as a quote of another Twitter user’s words. Trump soon deleted his own tweet, but multiple sources captured images of it before he did:

Hey @realDonaldTrump – In case you're looking for that tweet you deleted .. I got it right here. pic.twitter.com/a6F98q5xGU — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) April 17, 2015

According to TPM, the crude remark that Trump greatly amplified by retweeting it originated with “Sawyer Burmeister, a competitive equestrian who apologized for the ‘political joke’ before deleting it”: