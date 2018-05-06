CLAIM

President Trump has scrapped plans for constructing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in favor of a proposal for a dome.

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

On 6 May 2018, the web site Daily World Update published an article reporting that President Trump had scrapped plans for constructing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in favor of a proposal for a dome:

With Democrats running around whining about using our hard-earned tax money for “realistic” things instead of a big beautiful wall to protect us from the threateningly dusky, our President has just doubled-down like a magnificent Blackjack player. Now will come: The Dome.

None of this was true. This report was a fabricated story that originated solely with Daily World Update, a site that is part of a fake news network which engages in political trolling under the guise of offering “satire.”

The site’s disclaimer notes that “Everything on this website is fiction.”