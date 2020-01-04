Did Nancy Pelosi Say Trump Must Apologize to Iran ‘Or Else’?

On Jan. 4, 2020, the Taters Gonna Tate website published an article positing that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had demanded President Trump apologize to Iran for a drone strike that killed an Iranian general:

Nancy Pelosi has really outdone herself this time. In what can only be described as a drunken rant, the commie Speaker of the House demanded that President Trump apologize to the Iranians for killing one of their generals “or else.” What does she mean by “or else?” from the rest of the rant, we couldn’t really tell.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows: “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real.”

