A "Trump and Obama by the Numbers" CNN graphic showed President Trump with a higher job approval rating than President Obama.

An image purportedly reproducing a CNN graphic comparing Presidents Trump and Obama “by the numbers” — with the former seemingly recording a significantly higher job approval rating than his predecessor — received a viral push on 8 August 2018, when Donald Trump, Jr. shared it with his 1.2 million followers on Instagram:

However, the image was a doctored version of a graphic that was originally used during a CNN fact-checking segment regarding a tweet posted by President Trump about his approval numbers:

Presidential Approval numbers are very good – strong economy, military and just about everything else. Better numbers than Obama at this point, by far. We are winning on just about every front and for that reason there will not be a Blue Wave, but there might be a Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

CNN’s John King fact checked this tweet by comparing Presidents Obama and Trump “by the numbers” from around the same point of times in their presidencies. The image posted by Trump Jr. showed his father with a 50% job approval rating, but the genuine graphic aired by CNN showed President Trump’s approval rating at only 40%.

Here’s the original segment from CNN:

A side-by-side comparison clearly shows how a “50%” was digitally edited (quite poorly) in place of the “40%” number in the original graphic:

The job approval statistics used by CNN for this graphic were taken from Gallup. According to that polling company, which samples presidential approval ratings every week, President Trump had never held a 50% approval writing up to the point of the CNN segment.

Donald Trump, Jr. later removed the doctored image from his Instagram page.