Did Trump Order Americans to Stop Eating Chinese Food?

On Aug. 24, 2019, the website The Daily Nooze published an article positing that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered Americans to stop eating Chinese food:

As part of his ever-escalating trade war with China, Donald Trump has ordered Americans to stop patronizing Chinese restaurants. “If they think they can outsmart me, they better think again,” said the master negotiator. “I am hitting them where it hurts, in the stomach. This was always my nuclear option and I’m using it. No more family nights at the local Chinese restaurant … no more takeout.”

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes some of its output as being humorous or satirical in nature.

A disclaimer on The Daily Noose (TDN) states that: “TDN will feature mostly straight news stories, political observations and breaking news. While some satire will make its way onto the new site, satirical articles will be clearly identified as such, under their own heading.” Though not clearly labeled as such on the page, the item was indexed under a “Satire” tab on the website.

No such disclaimer appeared when the article was reposted verbatim as a “community member contribution” on the Daily Kos website.